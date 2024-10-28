Shocking Revelations: Chilima’s death linked to his ritualist dealings with Nigerian cultist ‘God Papa’

In a shocking and startling development, the tragic death of former Vice President Saulos Chilima in a plane crash on June 10 has been connected to an alleged multi-billion kwacha ritualist dealings with a notorious Nigerian cultist known as ‘God Papa.’

Details gathered reveal that Chilima dealt with ‘God Papa’ on three occasions with the first two ritualist dealings being successful but it was the unfulfilled obligations of the third dealing that might have led to the mysterious plane crash that killed him and 9 others.

Chilima, one of the finest public servant Malawi has ever had, lost his life alongside nine other officials in the tragic, mysterious and unexplained plane crash that shook the nation and the entire world.

While initial investigations focused on the technical aspects of the crash, new allegations have emerged, suggesting a darker undertone to the former vice president’s dealings.

Our highly placed source, who was privy to the dealings, advance that Chilima was engaged in high-stakes spiritual transactions with ‘God Papa,’ who is infamous for his involvement in cult practices aimed at political elevation.

From Chilima’s side, we have verified evidence that the clandestine dealings with ‘God Papa’ were facilitated by UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati and a Lilongwe-based lady called Angella Mwale—whom it is alleged that she was one of Chilima’s close girlfriends.

There are several recorded voice notes, WhatsApp messages and direct calls exchanged among the three—Chilima, Kaliati and Angella discussing ritualist dealing with ‘God Papa’.

According to our source, Chilima first engaged God Papa through some local Nigerian residing in Area 43. In this first dealing, Chilima wanted God Papa to use his powers to have the Sattar-related case he was answering entirely withdrawn.

“So Kaliati and Angella facilitated everything from paying the dues and getting the suitcase of charms which they applied as instructed,” says the source.

It didn’t take long.

President Chakwera’s government, through the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), announced that all the Sattar-related cases which Chilima was answering had been withdrawn and discontinued with immediate effect.

Moved by such an occurrence, our source confided in us that Chilima saw effectiveness in ‘God Papa’ and, a few months later, returned to him again—this time he wanted God Papa to use his power so that his relationship with Chakwera improves.

According to the source, this was the time when Chilima’s all delegated powers had been withdrawn due to the Sattar-related cases. By going back to God Papa, Chilima wanted to regain the trust of Chakwera—so that he can, again, be delegated to represent the President in various local and international events.

Again, Kaliati and Angella facilitated the move, paid the needed money and got the suitcase of charms, our source told us.

It didn’t take long, again.

In the few months before his death, Chakwera delegated Chilima to two international events namely the one in Tanzania and another in South Korea. Besides that, Chilima was delegated to several domestic events as well.

At this point, our investigations reveal, it is reported that Chilima was over the moon with God Papa’s effectiveness evidenced by coming to pass of the two assignments.

However, everything turned ugly during the third dealing which, our source confided in us, Chilima wanted God Papa to eliminate Chakwera so that he assumes the reins of power as the vice president.

Explains the source:

“As usual, Kaliati and Angella facilitated the move and agreed the Chakwera elimination deal. The deal involved billions of money but the two didn’t have all the money as demanded. However, a deal was struck. It involved a partial payment which Angella paid an additional from her pocket because Chilima promised to reimburse her upon arrival from South Korea. “Kaliati and Angella arrived in Malawi while Chilima was in South Korea. It is said that God Papa instructed them that the charms they carried could only work if Chilima meets Chakwera in person. It is further said that God Papa emphasized to them that once Chilima arrives from South Korea, he must do two things: (i) transact additional payment instantly and (ii) meet Chakwera to have the charms materialize. “God Papa even gave a serious warning against Chilima taking any trip outside Lilongwe before actualizing the two instructions. Kaliati and Angella are aware of everything I am talking about here. “Unfortunately, Chilima ignored God Papa’s warning. He took a flight to attend the burial of his friend, Ralph Kasambara and that led to catastrophic consequences.”

Shockingly, our source indicated to us that God Papa hasn’t left Kaliati and Angella alone as he is persistently demanding the money they had agreed.

What will happen to Kaliati and Angella? Only time will tell.

This connection raises unsettling questions about the intersections of politics and occult practices in the pursuit of power.

The revelations have ignited widespread speculation and shock among the Malawian public. Many citizens are grappling with the implications of such dealings, questioning the integrity of political leadership and the lengths to which individuals might go to secure power.

Political analysts and community leaders are calling for a comprehensive investigation into these claims. They emphasize the need for transparency to address public concerns and to ensure accountability in the wake of Chilima’s death.

What is settling is that President Chakwera has, today, sworn in the people appointed into the Commission of Inquiry meant to investigate the death of Chilima and nine others.

Though Chilima’s alleged dealings with God Papa borders on witchcraft which is not recognized in our laws, it would be imperative if the Commission took it up with Kaliati and Angella to shed more light on the matter because most Malawians believe in the existence of witchcraft.

It undeniable that the link between Chilima’s tragic death and alleged dealings with a Nigerian cultist adds a complex layer to an already heartbreaking narrative.

If these allegations are as true as the seven audios of interactions between Kaliati and the spiritual intermediaries suggest, then it means that Kaliati’s grief at Chilima’s death, her eulogies to him during the funeral, and her public insinuations that Chilima’s death was caused by the Government were all false and pretentious, for that entire time she already knew that the death was a punishment from God Papa for failure to remit payment for the supply of a mechanism to kill President Chakwera so that Chilima could ascend to the Presidency without facing the Chakwera at the 2025 polls, which they believed Chakwera would win.

