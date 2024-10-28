President Calls Nation to Reflect on Contributions of Ex-Soldiers During Poppy Week Launch

In a heartfelt address during the launch of Poppy Week 2024 at Kamuzu Palace, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera called on all Malawians to reflect on the sacrifices made by ex-soldiers for the nation’s freedom and security. The event, held on October 28 at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, marked the beginning of a week dedicated to honoring the bravery and service of veterans.

Speaking to a gathering of dignitaries, military officials, and citizens, President Chakwera emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of those who have served in the armed forces. “We are here to honor our brave sons and daughters who have selflessly volunteered, made sacrifices, and given their lives for our freedom,” he stated, urging the public to emulate the example of service exhibited by these heroes.

The President highlighted the significance of the poppy, which symbolizes both the blood shed for Malawi’s freedom and the resilience of returning soldiers. He reminded the audience of the many veterans living in the War Memorial Homes in Zomba, who continue to face various challenges. “It is our duty as a nation to support these brave individuals who have dedicated their lives to protecting us,” he added.

During the week, the public is encouraged to purchase poppies, with proceeds supporting the Veterans Ex-Service League of Malawi. The President urged citizens to wear the poppy as a symbol of solidarity, stating, “Each poppy tells a story of courage, sacrifice, and love for Malawi, and we must help tell these stories for generations to come.”

In a demonstration of his commitment, President Chakwera led by example by purchasing the first poppy of the campaign. He called upon all Malawians to contribute to the welfare of veterans and their families, emphasizing that every donation, regardless of size, is valuable.

As part of the week’s activities, various initiatives will take place across the country, including fundraising events and community engagements aimed at raising awareness about the challenges faced by veterans. The President concluded his remarks by expressing hope that this Poppy Week would inspire a nationwide reflection on the sacrifices made by ex-soldiers and encourage collective action to support their well-being.

The launch of Poppy Week serves as a reminder of the debt of gratitude owed to those who have served, and a call to action for all citizens to contribute to the welfare of the nation’s veterans.

