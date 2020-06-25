Minister Ben Phiri says bye-bye members of staff.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba has confirmed that Minister Ben Phiri has bid farewell to staff members at the ministry.

Kalemba however could not define whether Phiri’s farewell can be considered as resignation since he has not officially written a formal communication.

But when contacted, Phiri told Nation Online to ignore the message.

“I did my part and surely I couldn’t do everything. To some, I was a bad Minister … and to a few, a good minister . All those are just perceptions and opinions, which is ok . All I can say is, I am going a happy man filled with joy that I came and now leaving having left a mark in the Ministry” Phiri is quoted by Nation online.

“Today I bid farewell to all of you here . I may have made mistakes along the way. Trust me, it may have been an error of judgement and not intentional. Please accept my apology” he added.

The development comes as Malawi awaits the announcement of official results of the June 23rd June Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE).

Meanwhile, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has started announcing official results of the FPE.

So far according to reports, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Tonse Alliance is on the driving seat.