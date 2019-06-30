Minister Ben Phiri warns corrupt councils: ‘There will be no sacred cows’

Newly-appointed Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ben Malunga Phiri, has issued a stern warning to corrupt officials in all local councils saying those found in the wrong will not be spared regardless of their status.

He was speaking on Saturday at Thyolo District Assembly during a district council meeting where newly-elected ward councillors took oath of office on top of electing new council leadership.

“District Commissioners must make sure all leakages that crooked officials use to steal public money are sealed or else they (the DCs) will be fired. Furthermore, councils must use their allocations prudently. Diverting funds meant for development for other non-related activities won’t be tolerated under my supervision,” said the youthful minister who is also legislator for Thyolo Central Constituency.

His remarks come against a background of financial laxity in district councils where some officials have been misdirecting public money for personal aggrandizement.

The minister reminded the gathering that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government is geared to support all the 28 district councils in sustainable and meaningful development.

“President (Mutharika) has an agenda to develop all the districts of Malawi. This can only be made possible if we have council officials moving in one direction. We will not allow any council official to frustrate government agenda,” warned Phiri.

Local government has over the past couple of decades become an integral aspect of development at community and household level as it focuses on decentralization of power from the central government.

Since his appointment weeks ago, Phiri has hit the ground running to ensure that councils understand their role in listening to people’s needs and bringing the right kind development to communities.

The minister is expected to visit all councils in the coming months to evaluate performance and entrench Mutharika’s second-term agenda towards rural development.

