Chitipa hold Tigers after frustrating Bullets

After a convincing 2-2 draw against Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday, Chitipa United completed their Southern Region tour with another 1-1 draw against Mighty Tigers FC on Sunday.

This was a relief to Head Coach Alex Ngwira despite remaining in the relegation zone.

The Chitipa based side uncomfortably seats on position thirteen with eight points from 12 games.

Ngwira described their outing as satisfactory.

He said the two draws away from home is a great achievement considering the fact that they were facing big clubs including the defending champions.

“The two draws to us is a great achievement more especially yesterday’s [Saturday] against Bullets it is like a victory to us. It was a big achievement to come from behind and draw against defending champions who had home ground advantage” said Ngwira.

Meanwhile, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers has climbed up to the top dislodging TN Stars who temporarily occupied first position on Saturday following their 2-0 win over Masters Security.

Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks who were exempted this weekend holds positions three and four with 17 points apiece and only separated with goal difference.

Mighty Tigers are on on position five with Nyasa Big Bullets on sixth while Karonga and Silver Strikers completes the top eight chart.

Ntopwa United, Moyale Barracks, Masters Security and Civil sporting holds positions nine to twelve respectively.

Meanwhile, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Nigerian forward Babatunde Adepoju leads the top scorers chart with seven goals followed by TN’s Stain Davie who have six goals.

Micium Mhone and Marshal Maluwa have five goals each while Josiah Duwa, Chiukepo Msowoya, Vincent Nyaungulu and Lloyd Njaliwa have four goals each.

