Wanderers go top after Mlimbika’s cracker sink Civil: Malawi TNM Super League

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers romped to the top of the TNM Super League after left back, Francis Mlimbika’s cracker Sunday sinked Civil Sporting 1-0 at an encounter played at Civo Stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe before a capacity crowd.

The Lali Lubani Boys have reached the summit of the league with 19 points from 8 games while Civil Sporting have suffered the fifth consecutive defeat of the seasons and have nine points from eight games.

The word from Civil supporters last week was that the technical panel headed by Coach, Franco Ndawa was given a single game to bail themselves out from misery loses they have suffered.

The first few minutes of the game, Wanderers was on song as Vincent Nyangulu, Babatunde Adeboye and Isaac Kaliati were delight to watch as they piled more pressure on Civil’s central defence of Lawrence Chaziya and Emmanuel Zoya.

Wanderers went into lead 10 minutes into the game when Nyangulu was fouled five metres from the edge of the penalty box by Chaziya and referee; Chidziwitso Simbi awarded a direct free kick.

The resultant hard and low drive delivered by Wanderers left back, Mlimbika went past the underneath of Civil’s human defence to elude their goalie, Blessings Kameza to make it 0-1.

Seven minute later, Adeboye hit the cross bar with Civil keeper, Kameza out positioned and a rebound was blasted over by Nyangulu.

Wanderers nearly went into a comfortable lead in the 19th minute when Francis Mkonda had played a through ball in which Civil centre back, Zoya failed to clear the lines and keeper, Kameza came out to rescue but in the process he collided with Nyangulu and Adeboye got the ball but unbelievably shot wide with no manning the goal post.

Civil’s goalie, Kameza was the busiest goalkeeper on the day came to rescue in the 37th minute when he thwarted advancing Nyangulu and a loose ball in the penalty box was volleyed over by Kaliati.

It was all smiles for the Wanderers fans as the two teams rushed to dressing room for a break as their team was narrowly leading 0-1.

Civil Sporting came into the second half with fresh ideas and they seemed more willing to move advancing in search for an equalizer.

Sensing danger, Wanderers pulled out injured Nyangulu for Zicco Mkanda in the 47th minute and just a minute later Civil’s Fletcher Bandawe outpaced Wanderers defender, Harry Nyirenda before blasted the ball wide with Wanderers keeper, Nenani Juwaya.

Civil Sporting introduced Kevin Thotho for Henry Msowoya on 51st minute and former Wanderers striker, Muhammad Sulumba in 61st minute for Raphael Phiri the move made no significant change to their attacking partner as Wanderer defence stood firm.

The last half the games was more boring because of a lot of stoppages and injuries that were occurring as a result of its physicality of the encounter.

Substitute Mkanda had a chance in 72nd minute when Kaliati had set him through but he sent the ball over the bar.

Wanderers added the fresh legs of Mike Kaziputa for Kaliati in the 75th minute while Civil rested Innocent Tanganyika for Walusungu Mpata.

Five minutes into added time second half substitute, Thotho could have equaled the scores when his goal bound shot was block on the goal mouth by Mlimbika as keeper, Juwaya was no near it.

“You have watched what has happened today. You are all witnesses to this,” Civil Coach, Ndawa said after the game.

He said his players played very well and they were just unfortunate that the chance they create never turn into goals.

Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira said they are happy for the win against Civil.

“We have managed to collect three points away and we need to encourage our players to do more in order to collect more points. It is pleasing to note that the new players in the team have shown that they have settled well,” he observed.

Wanderer’s right winger, Felix Zulu was named man of the match.

A section of dejected Civil Sporting supporters surrounded the team bus claiming that the players will not use it after recording the fifth defeat in a row.

