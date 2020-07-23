Minister Berekanyama warns corrupt, lazy bones in public service

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Lingson Berekenyama said government will not entertain corruption and laziness in various public institutions.

The Minister made the remarks when he visited National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) offices in Lilongwe.

“The ministry will ensure that whosoever was and is still involved in hook and crook businesses in the Local government bodies should be brought to book and face the law,” Berekenyama said.

He also appealed to ministry members to ensure that no one is entangled in such behaviors by reporting them to relevant authorities so that they can eliminate malpractices in public sector.

“We need to run with our President,, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s vision of clearing the corrupt practices that have become a norm in our country,” he said.

Executive Director of NLGFC, Alifeyo Banda said the committee will ensure that members of staff are not involved in any corruption and laziness so that they can meet the vision of the President.

However, he said since April 1, 2018, government merged them with Local Development Fund to eliminate replications and overlaps.

“We have managed to avoid duplication of functions and provide better services to communities through councils that get their finances from Government and donors through our committee,” Banda said.

National Local Government Finance Committee is a constitutional body established under Section 149 of 1994 of the republican constitution and Local Government Act, 1998 Section 45.

