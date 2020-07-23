Liverpool are great again, crowned champions: Players go wild inside Anfield, fans do the same outside

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the English Premier League trophy on the Kop at an empty Anfield Stadium on Wednesday night to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph for 30 years. Players partied inside Anfield, while the fans went wild outside.

Now Liverpool are 19-times champions, one behind the record held by Manchester United, who overtook the Reds by collecting the Premier League trophy 13 times from 1993 to 2013.

Not even a police order to disperse from outside Anfield could deter Liverpool fans from getting as close as possible. They couldn’t see it but they made their presence felt by setting off fireworks in nearby streets that boomed around the stadium.

The players even delivered an explosive performance on the pitch before the trophy lift.

In the last home game of the season, Liverpool beat Chelsea 5-3 to record an 18th win in 19 league matches at Anfield. There were five different scorers: Naby Keita, Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

