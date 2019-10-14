Minister Botomani challenges MBC to provide credible information not propaganda

Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mark Botobami has challenged Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to be informing the nation with credible news and not be a propaganda platform as it is now.

The minister made the call on Monday during his familiarisation tour of MBC Television’s Kwacha offices in Blantyre.

Botomani said it is unfortunate that there is a lot of fake news on social media hence there is need for MBC as a well established public broadcaster with reach across the country, to stand on the higher moral ground and take the leading role in providing factual and truthful information to the nation.

Currently, MBC is not a trusted news organisation despite being tax-funded as it peddles the propaganda of the state machinery and sinks low to political disinformation.

But Botomani said MBC as a national broadcaster has an obligation to provide credible and accurate information on issues of national importance.

The minister also challenged the public broadcaster to focus on its roles of educating, informing and entertaining the nation, as well as being innovative and exploring means of improving its income generation to operate efficiently.

During the tour undertaken as part of familiarization tour of establishments under his Ministry, the minister also commended MBC for serving the nation dutifully despite financial challenges.

On his part, MBC Board Chairperson, Rev Daniel Gunya, commended the minister for undertaking the visit and promised that MBC will continue discharging its duties as mandated.

In his remarks, MBC director general Aubrey Sumbuleta committed to provide fair coverage.

University of Malawi’s Chancellor College political scientist Ernest Thindwa said Malawians have lost trust in the public broadcaster and are opting for private media.

MBC has been accused of biased coverage for years.

