No way Malawians will ever vote for MCP to rule again, says Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika continues to state that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will never rule this country again, as Malawians denounced the party and its rule in 1993.

The MCP lost its monopoly on power in a 1993 referendum and was roundly defeated in the country’s first free elections.

In opposition since 1994, the MCP remains a major opposition force in Malawi. It is strongest in the Central Region, populated by ethnic Chewa, most of whom are Christians.

Mutharika states that MCP terrorised Malawi for 31 years under Kamuzu Banda dictatorship which he said was “not only one party system but one person dictatorship”

In his interview with Aljazeera television where he reiterated that he won the elections, Mutharika said MCP will remain in the opposition.

“In any even the Malawi Congress Party was associated with violence, killings, people disappearing, people thrown in the river to be eaten by crocodiles. People remember that.

“There is no way, I can assure you that, there is no way Malawians will ever vote for Malawi Congress Party,” said Mutharika, adding “that’s why they have lost the last six elections .”

Mutharika said MCP lost the May elections but they are challenging the presidential results to save face and as their routine to reject the outcomes of the polls since they were outsed from power in 1994.

He also went further to claim that six international organisations declared the elections which Mutharika was re-elected as “free, fair and credible”.

Mutharika, among others, cited the European Union (EU), Commonwealth, African Union (AU), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Southern African Development Community (Sadc) observer missions as among those that declared the polls “free, fair and credible”.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Mutharika winner, giving him another five-year mandate, after he narrowly defeated his main challenger MCP)torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera with 1 940 709 votes against 1 781 740.

In the interview with Aljazeera, Mutharika further claimed that the international observers went as far as declaring the country’s elections as an example to the rest of Africa.

He said: “It was completely free, fair and credible… the opposition lost the elections and they decided not to accept and are trying to save their face.”

During this year’s 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga74) in New York, Mutharika also stated in his address that the elections were credible and accused MCP of perpetrating post-election violence.

