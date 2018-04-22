Minister challenged CSOs to invest in Malawi youth ‘rather than using them in time of demo’

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila has challenged the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country to engage in activities that would help develop the youths in the country, rather than only using the youth in times of demonstrations.

He made the remarks Friday in Lilongwe while addressing journalists in relation to the planned April 27 demonstrations by the CSOs.

Kasaila said it was unfortunate to note that the civil society is not doing enough in the area of interventions in times of disasters like floods, the recent fire accident at Mangochi district hospital and youth empowerment, saying the youth are only mostly thought of when it comes to demonstrations.

“If they have a lot of money, they should consider identifying and help the many youth who are failing to pay their school fees, or form youth groups and lend them money to start businesses, or teach the youth various skills to develop their lives and see how this country can develop.

“But they are spending money on placards and organizing demonstrations. If the CSOs have ideas, let them bring those ideas on the table. But leading the youth into demonstrations is abusing the youth,” he said.

The Minister said Malawi being a democratic country; people are allowed to hold peaceful demonstrations but called upon the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and CSOs to condemn some clips that are insinuating for violent demonstrations.

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi said government is already addressing issues the CSOs wants to take to the streets for.

He said the country is currently has a huge number of higher learning institutions and government is doing everything possible for equal access to education for all.

On economy, Dausi said Malawi should be proud as the International Monitory Fund (IMF) and the World Bank approved the Extended Credit Facility after being withdrawn in 2014 because of Cash gate, adding that the Kwacha and the exchange rate are stable and the economy is rebounding.

He said government has managed to significantly drop the length of power outages from 36 hours to 4 to 6 hours only, and that work is underway to completely rid the situation.

Dausi pointed out that government has high on its agenda the fight on corruption.

“To say that this government is doing nothing is nothing is not only wrong but illogical wrong and erroneous. But holding demonstrations is an unalienable right. However, government is requesting those organizing, the civil society to refrain any kind of violent behaviors,” the Minister retorted.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :