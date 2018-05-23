Minister Chiumia under fire for dismantling council vehicle

Civic Education minister Grace Chiumia is under intense fire in Nkhata Bay for allegedly dismantling a gear box from a running utility council vehicle.

At a full council meeting at Nkhata Bay boma, members were informed that the vehicle, BN 801, was allocated to the minister to serve in her Nkhata Bay West constituency as an ambulance.

However, the meeting was told, when a decision was made to reallocate the vehicle to Nkhata Bay north west to serve as an ambulance, she surrendered the vehicle with its gear box out.

A member of the council said Chiumia was angered with the council decision to recall the government vehicle from her constituency.

Chiumia refused to comment on the matter when called on Tuesday.

Nkhata Bay district commissioner Rodney Simwaka confirmed the said vehicle was off the road but said he has authorised K700 000 council money to maintain the vehicle.

