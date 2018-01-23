Minister Chiumia’s police guard arrested for being ‘drunk and disorderly’ 

Malawi police officer who guarding at Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia’s residence in Lilongwe was arrested on Saturday on suspicion that he was drunk and disorderly.

Constable Ronnex Njema of Police Mobile Force (PMF) C Division was arrested for failing to perform guarding duties because he was drunk, Central Region Police Spokesperson Nolliettie Chihana Chimala confirmed.

Chimala said Njema was assigned to security at the minister’s residence during the day.

She said officer Njema left his post and was found drunk while on duty.

“Policeman Njema was arrested for being found drunk and incapable. He was assigned to provide guard duties during the day time at Hon Chiumia’s residence,” Chimala said.

She added that it is believed that the police officer was consuming the liquor whilst on duty

When he was found he was immediately arrested and replaced.

But the cop reportedly was in toilet when the Minister arrived at the residence and when queried he said it was no offence for him to answer the call of nature.

Police has dismissed that assertion and has since warned that it will not tolerate such behaviour and attitude towards its cops.

