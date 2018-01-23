Minister Chiumia’s police guard arrested for being ‘drunk and disorderly’ 

January 23, 2018 8 Comments

Malawi  police officer  who guarding at Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia’s residence in Lilongwe was arrested  on Saturday on suspicion that he was drunk and disorderly.

Noriet Chihana: Police officers was arrested

Constable Ronnex Njema of Police Mobile Force (PMF) C Division was arrested for  failing to perform guarding duties because he was drunk, Central Region Police Spokesperson Nolliettie Chihana Chimala confirmed.

Chimala said Njema was assigned to security at the minister’s residence during the day.

She said  officer Njema left his post and was found drunk while on duty.

“Policeman Njema was arrested for being found drunk and incapable. He was assigned to provide guard duties during the day time at Hon Chiumia’s residence,” Chimala said.

She added that it is believed that the police officer was consuming the liquor whilst on duty

When he was found he was immediately arrested and replaced.

But the cop reportedly was in toilet when the Minister arrived at the residence and when queried he said it was no offence for him to answer the call of nature.

Police has dismissed that assertion and has since warned that it will not tolerate such behaviour and attitude towards its cops.

8 Comments on "Minister Chiumia’s police guard arrested for being ‘drunk and disorderly’ "

wakiki
Guest
wakiki

Was he drinking in the toilet or answeing the call of nature? Did u find the bottle of beer with him or he was smelling bear? How did he travel from the office to the place where was asigned to work? Did use police vichle. No dismisal here

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes 27 seconds ago
995
Guest
995

Which is which the Zambiani Tumfweko is saying he was visiting the gents when the minister arrived at v gate and the guy told the minister where he was amafuna munthu asakanyere??

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 35 minutes ago
Mtondoli Jonazi
Guest
Mtondoli Jonazi
Why do ministers need security at their residences? It’s ironic they don’t do their jobs properly that would in turn help curtail crime. They must be subjected to the same conditions of living any ordinary Malawian is subjected to they can appreciate the problem – they might eventually do something about it. They already have huge benefits attached to their posts. This is the same issue whereby when the get sick, they get sent outside the country for medical treatment at the expense of tax payers. Fix the economy and help create jobs, fix corruption, fix the health system, fix,… Read more »
Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 58 minutes ago
Wanjiku
Guest
Wanjiku

Boma la a LHOMWE

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 51 minutes ago
Nabetha
Guest
Nabetha

Just summon this cop for a disciplinary hearing and thereafter dismiss him for gross misconduct. He did not commit any crime.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 33 minutes ago
mte
Guest
mte

nawe iwe why dismissing him no point

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 13 minutes ago
pipo
Guest
pipo

Mumafuna muzimwa nokha.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
35 minutes 7 seconds ago
Uma
Guest
Uma

no need to dismiss him

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 12 minutes ago

