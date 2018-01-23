The People’s Party (PP) has said it will request in writing, the National Assembly speaker Richard Msowoya, to invoke Section 65-on crossing the floor – and declare rebel members of Parliament (MPs) seats vacant.
PP deputy publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda said some MPs have been flirting with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and are deemed to have “crossed the floor.”
Those who are being targeted are Reverend Malani Mtonga of Karonga and Chitipa South constituency’s Welani Chilenga.
The two MPs and the former party’s chief whip Ralph Jooma, have been spotted attending DPP political rallies.
Jooma spoke at President Peter Mutharika political meeting in Mangohci, while Chilenga attended a similar rally in Chitipa.
Mtonga was the latest MP who attended a DPP rally at Lunzu in Blantyre last Sunday.
“Basically, these people have crossed the floor,” Kalaile Banda said.
He said they want their seats declared vacant so that “they go back and relaunch their political careers with the parties of their choices.”
Kalaile added: “We are justified to demand that the seats be given back to PP” as they no longer represented the party’s interests in Parliament.”
PP has been facing instability in the absence of its president Joyce Banda who has been outside the country since losing the May 20, 2014 Tripartite Elections.
5 Comments on "PP wants MPs Welani, Malani seats declared vacant"
Inu a Nyasa taikani zomwe walankhula JZU pa zodiac anthu azidziwe. You are failing to post it because JZU lambasted Chakwera and his childish leadership. JZU has just added voice to those who have been saying that Chakwera cannot handle political matters. The man is a big failure that’s why Mia want to grab the leadership of MCP after 2019 elections.
The only problem with people who are blindly following mcp is that ,you think every one should be on your side.Anyone who has gone to dpp akuwoneka ofoyira .Wet and see mmene anthu akhamukire ku dpp kuchoka ku pp
Dead party. Why din’t you pertition Parliament when the likes of Harry Mkandawire, Roy Kachale, and other PP MPs attended MCP rallies in Lilongwe and Ngabu respectively. Mulira simunati.
I totally agree with you. When Wakuda Kamanga attended an MCP function in Kasungu last year, there was silence from both PP and analysts.
Hypocrits!!!!!