PP wants MPs Welani, Malani seats declared vacant

January 23, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 5 Comments

The People’s Party (PP) has said it will request  in writing, the National Assembly speaker Richard Msowoya, to invoke  Section 65-on crossing the floor – and declare rebel members of Parliament (MPs)  seats vacant.

Mtonga: Spotted at DPP political rally last Sunday

PP deputy publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile Banda said  some MPs have been flirting with  the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and are deemed to have “crossed the floor.”

Those who are being targeted are Reverend  Malani Mtonga of Karonga and Chitipa South  constituency’s Welani Chilenga.

The two MPs  and the former party’s chief whip Ralph Jooma, have been spotted attending DPP political rallies.

Jooma spoke at President Peter Mutharika political meeting in Mangohci, while Chilenga attended a similar rally in Chitipa.

Mtonga was the latest MP  who attended a DPP rally at Lunzu in Blantyre last Sunday.

“Basically, these people have crossed the floor,” Kalaile Banda said.

He said they want their seats declared vacant  so that “they go back and relaunch their political careers with the parties of their choices.”

Kalaile added: “We are justified to demand that the seats be given back to PP” as they no longer represented the party’s interests in Parliament.”

PP has been facing instability in the absence of  its president Joyce Banda who has been outside the country since losing the May 20, 2014 Tripartite Elections.

5 Comments on "PP wants MPs Welani, Malani seats declared vacant"

santana
Guest
santana

Inu a Nyasa taikani zomwe walankhula JZU pa zodiac anthu azidziwe. You are failing to post it because JZU lambasted Chakwera and his childish leadership. JZU has just added voice to those who have been saying that Chakwera cannot handle political matters. The man is a big failure that’s why Mia want to grab the leadership of MCP after 2019 elections.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes 38 seconds ago
Observer Weniweni
Guest
Observer Weniweni
Alira sanati. As observed by Bwampwapwa and Lizulu there is a lot of hypocrisy on the MCP supporters and their propaganda machinery at Blantyre Print. They are very selective in their comments and coverage of news. Just imagine when Mpinganjira, Lipenga, Phoya and Gunya defected to DPP they were all over with their half-baked ‘political’ analysts criticizing the four as political prostitutes and failed politicians. Yet when the same happens with Sidick Mia and others who join MCP then they are political heavyweights and mature politicians who will help MCP win, really??????. Yet Mia just like Mpinganjira, Lipenga and Phoya… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 44 minutes ago
Likhora
Guest
Likhora

The only problem with people who are blindly following mcp is that ,you think every one should be on your side.Anyone who has gone to dpp akuwoneka ofoyira .Wet and see mmene anthu akhamukire ku dpp kuchoka ku pp

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 22 minutes ago
Mc Bwampwapwa
Guest
Mc Bwampwapwa

Dead party. Why din’t you pertition Parliament when the likes of Harry Mkandawire, Roy Kachale, and other PP MPs attended MCP rallies in Lilongwe and Ngabu respectively. Mulira simunati.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 45 minutes ago
lizulu
Guest
lizulu

I totally agree with you. When Wakuda Kamanga attended an MCP function in Kasungu last year, there was silence from both PP and analysts.

Hypocrits!!!!!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 50 minutes ago

