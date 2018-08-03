Minister concedes corruption in construction of public infrastructure: Warns crackdown

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has conceded that the government has failed to curb high levels of corruption in the country which has led to shoddy construction works.

Corruption in the construction of public infrastructure has particularly serious implication. Inappropriate project choice, high prices, poor quality, excessive time and cost overruns, inadequate maintenance, and low returns, among other challenges, impact negatively on economic growth and poverty alleviation.

Speaking in Mangochi after opening a sixth international construction conference, Mhango said President Peter Mutharika is as well concerned that contractors do substandard works on construction assignments.

“There is lots of substandard works. We build a road today, five years down the line it is gone, you build a classroom today, three years down the line it has collapsed,” said Mhango.

He warned that the government will cancel or withdraw licences of contractors involved in corruption.

Most of the road the government has constructed with or without donor funds, including the much touted Bingu wa Mutharika Highway, is already in bad shape just five years after its completion.

Mutharika has been accused of not doing enough to curb corruption and some section of society think the President has encouraged corruption himself.

He is on record as saying several times that those with evidence of corruption in government should bring the evidence to him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :