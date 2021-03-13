Minister Daud commends Cori,  manufacturers of Kukoma cooking oil for safe waste disposal

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, has commended Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori) Limited for disposing their wastes in line with safety and environmental protocols.

According to Daudi, processing of waste water at Cori, manufacturers of the popular Kukoma cooking oil, is impressive

Daudi was speaking during her recent tour of Blantyre city where she said she wanted to appreciate the level of sanitation in the city.

Besides companies like Cori, she also visited Mudi River and Nasolo River, among other places.

“This tour is very important to our ministry. I had a meeting with our business partners to hear from them the challenges they are facing when it comes to sanitation. I have heard a lot of challenges that they are facing.

“I was so impressed at Kukoma (Capital Oil Refining Industries) with the way they process their waste water. The way they refine their waste water is quite impressive,” remarked Daudi.

During the tour, the Deputy Minister discovered that it was only 16 percent of the toilets that were connected to the sewer system and urged the Blantyre City Council to find solutions so that the remaining 84 percent was also connected.

“We have a lot of work to do. We need to connect the whole city to the sewer system. I was talking to city council to make sure that our sewer system is excellent,” added Daudi.

The tour also discovered that the stinking water in Mudi River was a result of all wastes from Ndirande Township which are damped into Nasolo River. Some Ndirande residents empty their toilets into Nasolo River. It was therefore observed that if there was to be clean water in Mudi River, Nasolo River had to be dealt with first.

Chief Executive Officer for Blantyre City Council, Alfred Chanza, said the city was struggling to manage waste because most of its treatment plants had old equipment and some were not functioning. He added that the council would be partnering with other institutions to ensure that waste management is given the more attention it requires.

“As a council, we are working tirelessly to ensure that Blantyre is a better place to live in by among other things partnering with other institutions to fight pollution,” said Chanza.

