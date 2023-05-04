Minister Gumba calls for sanity in survey sector

May 5, 2023 Wanangwa Mtawali - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba, has asked the office of the Surveyor General to bring sanity in the survey sector following “an increase in the use of uncertified equipment on public and customary land by private surveyors”.

Gumba said this on Thursday in Lilongwe when opening a two-day Surveyors Institute of Malawi (SIM) 2023 mid year Continuing Professional Development conference held under the theme: Ethically Empowered Surveyors-The Catalyst for National Development.

Precious Chisi

The practicing of private surveyors on public and customary land is “an arrangement” reportedly aimed at helping build the capacity of the private land surveying sector in Malawi. Otherwise only the office of the Surveyor General is legally mandated to survey on public and customary land.

However, Gumba expressed concern that some land surveyors are abusing the arrangement through the use of uncertified and unregistered equipment, contrary to the provisions in the land related laws.

The minister described the situation as chaotic and denying the government of the much needed revenue.

“I, therefore, would like to advise the Surveyor General to review this arrangement, address the malpractice and ensure that there is sanity in cadastral surveying.

“Promoting professional excellence in your field is very important for the development of this country. It is crucial that you empower your professionals with ethical standards and keep them updated with current trends,” Gumba said.

Surveyor General, Julius Chisi, said his office will embark on reviewing the arrangement, stating that survey equipment is that which his office has checked and certified fit to be used.

Deus Gumba

“Uncertified equipment bring mistakes in the measurements and production of maps and plans. We will address this.

“We will request all the survey equipment and check with our register for registered certified equipment to make sure that all the equipment is certified fit to be used for land surveying,” said Chisi, whose office regulates the survey sector in Malawi.

SIM Vice President, Precious Chisi, agreed that the sector is indeed riddled with unprofessionalism tendencies that are not in keeping with the standards that aught be followed.

“It is now the wish of our council to raise a generation of surveyors that are ethical, honest and of highest integrity, considering that the management of land services is very key to the economic progression of the country.

“Surveyors are integral part of construction, assessment of property, land surveys and beacon tracing, among other things,” Chisi said.

The SIM conference brought together scores of surveyors in various fields, including land economist surveyors and quantity surveyors, among others.

