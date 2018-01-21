Minister Jappie issues stern warning to contractors who delay Malawi projects

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has issued a warning shot that government will stop awarding contracts to any construction company that does not complete assignments within a specified duration.

Mhango said the delay to complete projects in time retards development in the country as well as costing government extra resources on such projects.

The minister sounded the warning when he commissioned construction of a K45 million Mongo Bridge on Kasitu River at Eswazini in Mzimba District.

“I would like to state here without mincing words that government will not tolerate any contractor who does not complete their projects in time.

“When we establish that a contractor has failed to do the job in time, we shall never award them any further works,” Mhango said.

He said failure to complete projects in time inconveniences government since it is forced to shift some of its planned activities just to accommodate such delays.

“Contractors must know that government works as a system and delays inconvenience its operations since it is left with no option than to keep waiting until contractors finish; we want this to stop,” Mhango said.

The minister warned that his ministry will be monitoring contractors who have contracts with government so that their performance is assessed.

Speaking earlier, Mzimba District Commissioner Thomas Chirwa said the commissioning of the multi-million kwacha bridge is a relief to the council which has had difficulties in constructing it using its District Development Fund and other funds.

“This bridge [Mongo] has been giving us headache; all these years, we have been discussing how to raise funds and construct it.

“We have, however, been failing to find such funds, and when government, through the Roads Authority (RA), came in to assist, it was a huge relief to us as a council,” Chirwa said.

