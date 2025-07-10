Minister Kabwila Pushes Digital Shift to Boost Access to Quality Teacher Training

Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Jessie Kabwila, has announced a major breakthrough in teacher education: all applications to public Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) in Malawi will now be processed entirely online.

Speaking during the official unveiling ceremony at the Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) in Lilongwe, Dr. Kabwila described the new system as a “game changer” in efforts to ensure equitable access to quality teacher training.

“This is a significant milestone in our journey to transform higher education in Malawi. For the first time ever, applications to public Teacher Training Colleges will be done 100 percent online,” said Kabwila.

She added that the system, which is being implemented for the first time in the country’s history, is powered by the Public Universities Selection (PUS) platform, developed by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE). The PUS system has been customized at the Ministry’s request to handle TTC applications.

“This is the kind of collaboration we are proud of. By working together and leveraging our resources, we are ensuring efficiency and accountability in how we deliver services,” she said.

Kabwila commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for the vision and leadership that made this innovation possible, particularly through the creation of a standalone Ministry of Higher Education.

“These are some of the fruits of President Chakwera’s wise decision to create a dedicated ministry. With NCHE and the Department of Teacher Education and Development (DTED) under one roof, we’re now seeing seamless coordination that delivers real impact,” said Kabwila.

She clarified that while NCHE is managing the application platform, the Ministry of Higher Education remains solely responsible for selecting successful applicants.

“This is about delivering better services to all Malawians, especially those in the rural areas. Going digital in TTC operations aligns perfectly with the MW2063 vision of a digitized and inclusive education system,” she concluded.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!