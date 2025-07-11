CCAP Blantyre Synod Calls for God-Fearing Leaders, Not Just Popular Faces

The CCAP Church under the Blantyre Synod has urged Malawians to pray for the nation to be blessed with leaders who are truthful, selfless, and committed to serving the people—not just those who are popular.

Speaking during a special national prayer service in Blantyre, the Synod’s Deputy General Secretary, Reverend Baxton Maulidi, said as the country prepares for the upcoming September 16 elections, Malawians must seek God’s guidance in choosing leaders who are truly fit to lead.

“This is not the time to choose leaders based on emotions or popularity. We are asking Malawians to pray earnestly so that God gives us leaders of integrity,” said Rev. Maulidi.

The prayer session, organized by the Synod, also focused on the church’s own upcoming internal elections scheduled for August.

Among those who attended the prayer gathering was UTM Party presidential hopeful Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, who reaffirmed his commitment to serve the nation. Kabambe said Malawi’s problems can be solved if the right leaders are elected into office. “I am ready to serve Malawians with honesty and integrity,” he said.

Senior clergy, including Reverend Silas Nchozana, offered special prayers for Kabambe, asking God to grant Malawi leadership that reflects the people’s deep desire for transformation and progress.

As Malawi inches closer to the polls, the message from the Blantyre Synod is loud and clear: The country needs leaders called by God, not driven by ambition.

