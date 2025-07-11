Fire Safety in Cities: Minister Urges City Officials to Consider Better Infrastructure Planning

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has urged city councils’ officials to prioritize planning of infrastructure that promotes efforts in facilitating timely fire extinguishing machinery operations.

Banda said this in Blantyre on Thursday during the opening of a two-day 5th Cities Caucus conference organized by the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA).

The minister highlighted the challenges accruing due to poor infrastructure, such as roads and buildings within cities citing delay due to allocation and conditions.

“Poor roads and buildings delay fire extinguisher operations in our country; councils must prioritize planning of infrastructure that will promote fire extinguishing works, among others,” he said.

In her remarks, MALGA President, who is also the Mayor for Lilongwe city, Esther Sagawa, commended the minister for raising the alarm, indicating that this will indeed empower them to do more in the efforts.

Currently, some partners have already shown interest to support the move.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, NBS Chief Wholesale Banking Officer, Alfred Nhema said they are geared to support but did not specifically disclosed more.

Other partners include Waste Advisors, IOM, Habitat, and UN Women.

The conference is held under the theme “Urbanization and Development Towards Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Rejuvenate, Reinvent, and Reimagine”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!