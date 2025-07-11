Shunned? Only Three Out of 15 Presidential Candidates Confirm For CCAP Prayers In Mzuzu

Out of 15 presidential aspirants contesting in the upcoming September 16 general elections, only three have confirmed attendance at a special prayer service organized by the CCAP General Assembly, set for this Saturday at St Andrews Church in Mzuzu.

Speaking at a press briefing this morning, Reverend Mwawi Chilongozi, Secretary General of the CCAP General Assembly, confirmed that the prayers will go ahead despite the low response from the candidates. She said the event is aimed at praying for peace before, during, and after the elections.

“We want to pray for peace. We don’t want violence before and after elections,” she emphasized.

The only presidential candidates who have confirmed attendance are:

Dalitso Kabambe (UTM)

Cassim Chilumpha (Tikonze People’s Movement)

Hardwick Kaliya (Independent)

The absence of most presidential contenders has drawn sharp criticism from some church leaders.

Reverend William Tembo, General Secretary for the Livingstonia Synod, condemned the tendency of politicians to shun national prayers, saying it reflects misplaced priorities.

“When politicians distance themselves from prayer, they also distance themselves from values of humility, accountability and peace,” he warned.

Nkhoma Synod General Secretary, Vasco Kachipapa, also weighed in, urging politicians to remember that it is peaceful citizens who will vote them into power.

“You need the people. If you don’t care about their peace, you don’t deserve their vote,” said Kachipapa.

Deputy Secretary General of the General Assembly, Reverend Getrude Kapuma, reminded the public that the role of the church remains the same: to pray for the nation and its leaders, regardless of who attends.

The CCAP has said the prayers will proceed as planned and all presidential candidates are still welcome to attend.

