Minister Kandodo challenges Institute to help Tonse create 1 million jobs

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo has challenged human resources (HR) professionals to play a part by supporting government’s agenda of creating one million jobs in one year.

The minister said this on Monday during the Institute of People Management in Malawi (IPMM) Annual Lakeshore Conference in Mangochi.

The conference was held under the theme ‘Professionalism, Ethical Behaviour and Integrity in Human Resource Practice.”

In his speech, Kandodo said the Tonse Alliance led government is currently in the processing of creating one million jobs, hence HR professionals have to ensure that they are supporting government in the job creation agenda.

He said: I must admit that unemployment is a big issue in our country. But I can assure you that government is creating an agenda that will help to create more jobs.

“But much as we are doing this, let me implore the HR practitioners to help by creating spaces within their workplaces to create jobs.”

Kandodo commended IPMM for bringing together HR practitioners at one place, saying such a gathering improves their knowledge and skills.

“It is my expectation that this year’s gathering will be fruitful as it will tackle issues that will promote professionalism and integrity,” he said.

On his part, IPMM president Godwin N’goma thanked the minister for officially opening the meeting, saying this shows that government is considering them.

He said: “Every year, we normally have such conference aiming at updating each other about what normally happens in our offices.

“The theme for this year’s conference is connected with the time we are passing through in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has hit us hard.”

N’goma commended the minister for pledging to support HR professionals to counter their challenges, pledging that they will help government to create one million jobs.

This year’s two-day conference keynote speaker was Anti-Corruption Bureau director general Reyneck Matemba.

The Tonse Alliance administration pledged during the campaign that it will create one million jobs in one year.

