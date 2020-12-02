Raiply renews commitment to sponsoring volleyball

Raiply Malawi Limited has reiterated its commitment to sponsoring volleyball in the country.

Chief Executive Officer for Raiply, Chrishna Das, said his company was so committed to enhance government’s efforts in developing sports including volleyball.

He was speaking at a prize presentation ceremony for this year’s Raiply National Volleyball Championship in Mzuzu at the weekend.

“We have always enjoyed partnership with various stakeholders in the development of sports mainly volleyball which we have sponsored for more than a decade. We are still around and we shall continue sponsoring the sport,” Das said.

And in his remarks, Principle Secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Oliver Kumbambe who was Guest of Honour, said it was the wish of government to develop all sporting disciplines in the country including volleyball hence the waver on all levies on sports equipment.

“Let me thank Raiply Malawi Limited for its continued sponsorship for volleyball which is in complement with government’s efforts in improving sports in the country. All levies on sports equipment were scrapped off which is a total commitment to developing sports,” remarked Kumbambe.

Outgoing president for the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM), Jappie Mhango, thanked government for creating a conducive environment for the development of sports in the country.

Mhango added that the participation of teams from across the country was a clear indication that volleyball was developing even in rural areas.

He disclosed that he will not contest for any position at VAM at this year’s Elective General Assembly slated for this weekend.

Raiply also sponsors football and netball in the Chikangawa Education Zone in addition to providing health services to communities around Viphya Plantation.

Moyale Barracks emerged this year’s champions of the Raiply National Volleyball Tournament after beating brothers in arms, Kamuzu Barracks in the finals.

The Ladies finals between Blue Eagles Ladies and Kamuzu Barracks Ladies was halted due to darkness.

Participating teams this year came from as far as Mangochi and Bangula in Nsanje.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares