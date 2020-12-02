Wanderers, Silver  to face off after poor start  

Mighty Wanderers have shifted their attention to Saturday’s encounter against Silver Strikers in the TNM Super League after sharing points with Mzuzu Warriors on Sunday in the same competition.

The Nomads, who were in the northern region came from behind to force the Mzuzu-based side to a 1-1 draw during an exciting match.

However, the Nomads coach, Bob Mpinganjira said Sunday’s result against Mzuzu Warriors is now water under the bridge.

“All our focus is on next fixture, the Saturday’s game against Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium. We had a disappointing trip in Mzuzu because we feel the referee was against us in many of his decisions, but that’s water under the bridge now,” said Mpinganjira.

He said all they want is to collect maximum points against the bankers and insist all is possible because his troops are ready.

The Nomads opponents, Silver Strikers had a disappointing weekend after going down 3-2 to Civil Sporting Club in a Lilongwe derby.

Assistant coach Mac Donald ‘N’ginde’ Mtetemera said it was embarrassing losing to their capital city rivals.

He, however, was quick to stress that their mind is on Wanderers come weekend.

This will be an interesting match because it will see players who switched boats facing their old teams.

For instance, Chikondi Kamanga will be facing his former club, Wanderers while Mike Tette and Yunusu Sherrif will also be meeting the bankers for the first time since they joined the Lali Lubani Road outfit.

