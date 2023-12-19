Minister Kunkuyu challenges broadcasters to produce local content

Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu has challenged broadcasters in the country to produce enough local content if the country is to develop.

Kunkuyu made the remarks on Monday during the opening of the 2nd Annual Broadcasters Conference held in Lilongwe under the theme: “Shaping the future of broadcasting through digital technologies.”

He said Malawians are not getting enough local content.

“Although we have many broadcasting licenses in Malawi with different target audiences, we still have a long way to call ourselves fully developed if we continue broadcasting foreign content all day long,” he said.

Kunkuyu said broadcasters can look at their strengths, recognize themselves and come up with strategies that would support the development of the local content.

Adding that: “This synergy if sustained would then open opportunities for the international markets just like what happened with Nigeria’s movie industry.”

The minister further said broadcasters must set an agenda for viewers to influence them to believe in their productions and move away from foreign content.

Kunkuyu said broadcasters should start producing content that will give people hope and not desperation.

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General, Daud Suleman said broadcasters such as radio and television remain a very key element in society as well as shaping the nation in ensuring positive Communication.

“As a regulator, we would like to shape this industry so that we build on another as well as protection on the part of the listeners,” he said.

Suleman said Broadcasters should give the public information that is factual and can help build the nation.

