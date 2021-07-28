Minister laments unfinished projects

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, has expressed dismay over a number of unfinished projects under her ministry, some of which commenced in 2017.

Chiponda was speaking in Dedza on Tuesday when she opened a newly constructed operating theatre at Dedza District Hospital.

“As a new government, as a new administration, we are committed to finish those projects because when you are starting a project, it is for a reason. We need to give the much-needed health services to Malawians. Right now, we are talking about Universal Health Coverage whereby we want each and every Malawian to have access to health services. So, we are committed to source funds to finish all those projects,” she said.

The minister commended health authorities in Dedza for making sure that the construction of the theatre worth 120 million Kwacha was completed within six months.

United Nations Population Fund Agency (UNPFA) funded the construction of the facility.

Country Representative for UNPFA, Yang Ho, said the facility will help to prevent maternal deaths in the district.

“If we can have more of such facilities, we will be able to deal with cases related with teenage pregnancy and maternal deaths,” she explained.

Dedza District Hospital conducts over 200 operations every month.

