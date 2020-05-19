Minister launches K40 million bridge  project in Mwanza

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma has launched a K40 million construction work of Kanjoka Bridge at Humba Village in Senior Chief Kanduku Maseko in Mwanza District.

In an interview at ground breaking ceremony ,Jooma said that government realizes the significance of roads and bridges in communities.

“Good roads and bridges are very important to the society because they make social and economic services accessible by communities,” said Jooma.

The minister said this is the reason government continues to construct good roads and bridges across the country so that people are easily connected.

Jooma said the road on both sides of the Kanjoka Bridge will be upgraded to make it passable during rainy season on the same amount charged by the contractor.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mwanza Central, Nicholas Dausi, who is also Minister if Homeland Security said tduring rainy season children in the area used to be absent from school because there was no bridge to cross over Kanjoka River.

“As a result education standards in surrounding schools were affected,” explained Dausi.

He also said that once construction works of the bridge are completed people in the area will be able to take their agricultural commodities to main market at the Boma hence lives at household level will be economically improved.

Dausi hailed the government for considering constructing the bridge which he said signifies government’s commitment to improving lives of people in the country.

The bridge, which is expected to be completed in next 90 days, has been funded by the Roads Authority.

