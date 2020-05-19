Hospital discharges UTM office arson attack children: No ‘home’ to return to

Three children whose both parents and a brother died in Lilongwe due to arson attack on their house which was petrol bombed, have been discharged from hospital to face new reality of life of orphan hood and destitution.

The three children were discharged on Monday from Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were admitted to since May 5 when their house was petrol bombed by unknown assailants in Area 24.

Their father died last week whilst their mother and brother died a week earlier due to suffocation and burns they suffured.

No arrests have been effected so far and the acting police Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa said the police are still investigating the matter.

Opposition parties and rights activists claim the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets were responsible because they wanted to bomb a UTM office which was adjacent to the house which was erroneously targeted.

However, the DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey said the man in the house might have been trading in petroleum products which accidentally caught fire.

