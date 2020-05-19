Hospital discharges UTM office arson attack children: No ‘home’ to return to

May 19, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Three children whose both parents and a brother died in Lilongwe due to arson attack on their house which was petrol bombed, have been discharged from hospital to face new reality of life of orphan hood and destitution.

The three children pose with well-wishers after being discharged

The three children were discharged on Monday from Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were admitted to since May 5 when their house was petrol bombed by unknown assailants in Area 24.

Their father died last week whilst their mother and brother died a week earlier due to suffocation and burns they suffured.

No arrests have been effected so far and the acting police Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa said the police are still investigating the matter.

Opposition parties and rights activists claim the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets were responsible because they wanted to bomb a UTM office which was adjacent to the house which was erroneously targeted.

However, the DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey said the man in the house might have been trading in petroleum products which accidentally caught fire.

Guru
Guest
Guru

People always conclude things without conrete evidence. This could have been mcp people or even utm itself. Why doesn’t some people do some investigations? Let’s not conclude things based on our political leanings. Ler someone come with the facts of the case

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga

No comment from APM and or the DPP government to help those poor kids, just like he / they did not comment of the msundwe women who were raped by the DPP cadets masquerading as police officers……

Can someone please start a fund raising Facebook page for these kids, am preparing to donate enough to see them through the rest of this year, food and accommodation wise…….thank you.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Real T
Guest
Real T

God bless you richly and give you long life, thus the spirit.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Guru
Guest
Guru

So because he doesn’t comment then the party’s guilty?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
nafundo zalo
Guest
nafundo zalo

miss glezeder ma tayala anali pamenepaja then apolisi osamabwera though being called bwa
did you lisyen to the report given by the mfumu?
useless woman

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
monosile
Guest
monosile

Grezelder Jeffrey is she not mfiti yaikazi ija, no wonder vomiting such inhumane sentiments

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Jeffrey statement shows how inhuman she is. God will surely punish her and those involved very soon. When you abandon God and starts worshipping politics just know the end is near.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

You will survive so that the killers of your parents should be put to shame.And one they will be punished

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Wa Nick
Guest
Wa Nick

Shame on you Grezelder on your comments

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chingaipe
Guest
Chingaipe

Just read the comment from Girezeda. Cant you conclude that she is indeed a witch? Accusing the dead even when there is no investigation results?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Aaron Mlale
Guest
Aaron Mlale

If you know as govt that was not your people who done that, then pls help those young children, they have nothing nowhere to go, if you will not do so, iwish Almighty God, Punish Them…!

Our police service of nowadays, they r busy hunting those who r supporting opposition parties… Thus shameful govt

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Sigweje
Guest
Sigweje

The works of heartless Dpp thugs.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
