Hospital discharges UTM office arson attack children: No ‘home’ to return to
Three children whose both parents and a brother died in Lilongwe due to arson attack on their house which was petrol bombed, have been discharged from hospital to face new reality of life of orphan hood and destitution.
The three children were discharged on Monday from Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were admitted to since May 5 when their house was petrol bombed by unknown assailants in Area 24.
Their father died last week whilst their mother and brother died a week earlier due to suffocation and burns they suffured.
No arrests have been effected so far and the acting police Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa said the police are still investigating the matter.
Opposition parties and rights activists claim the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets were responsible because they wanted to bomb a UTM office which was adjacent to the house which was erroneously targeted.
However, the DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey said the man in the house might have been trading in petroleum products which accidentally caught fire.
People always conclude things without conrete evidence. This could have been mcp people or even utm itself. Why doesn’t some people do some investigations? Let’s not conclude things based on our political leanings. Ler someone come with the facts of the case
No comment from APM and or the DPP government to help those poor kids, just like he / they did not comment of the msundwe women who were raped by the DPP cadets masquerading as police officers……
Can someone please start a fund raising Facebook page for these kids, am preparing to donate enough to see them through the rest of this year, food and accommodation wise…….thank you.
God bless you richly and give you long life, thus the spirit.
So because he doesn’t comment then the party’s guilty?
miss glezeder ma tayala anali pamenepaja then apolisi osamabwera though being called bwa
did you lisyen to the report given by the mfumu?
useless woman
Grezelder Jeffrey is she not mfiti yaikazi ija, no wonder vomiting such inhumane sentiments
Jeffrey statement shows how inhuman she is. God will surely punish her and those involved very soon. When you abandon God and starts worshipping politics just know the end is near.
You will survive so that the killers of your parents should be put to shame.And one they will be punished
Shame on you Grezelder on your comments
Just read the comment from Girezeda. Cant you conclude that she is indeed a witch? Accusing the dead even when there is no investigation results?
If you know as govt that was not your people who done that, then pls help those young children, they have nothing nowhere to go, if you will not do so, iwish Almighty God, Punish Them…!
Our police service of nowadays, they r busy hunting those who r supporting opposition parties… Thus shameful govt
The works of heartless Dpp thugs.