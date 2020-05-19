FA Malawi orders Silver to pay Wanderers K2.5m over Babatunde

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has finally released a verdict on the controversial transfer wrangle of Mighty Be Forward Wanderers towering striker Babatunde Adepoju.

During the recent transfer window, Silver Strikers signed the Nigerian forward before rescinding the decision at the eleventh hour after all the discussions with the player and its parent club were finalized.

Wanderers then appealed to FAM seeking compensation which the Malawi FA ruled that the Central Bankers pay the Nomads K8 Million.

Silver again counter-appealed the ruling.

According to the latest verdict released by FAM, Silver Strikers has been ordered to pay the damages of K2.5 million to Be Forward Wanderers for breach of contract.

The payment should be made within a period of 30 days from the day of ruling.

The verdict warns that if Silver Strikers is not paid the said amount with the mentioned time limit, they will be banned from registering any new player, either nationally or internationally up until due amounts are paid.

In this case, the player belongs to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Considering that the transfer window for the 2020 soccer season already closed, the FAM Disciplinary Committee has ruled that the player be registered at the Lali Lubani Road side regardless of closure of registration period.

All other grounds the Central Bankers appealed are dismissed including the Area 47 based side’s counterclaim for K15 Million on the late Tonny Chitsulo.

The club claimed that some years back Wanderers signed the player from Silver without paying the transfer fee.

However, the verdict has given Silver a go ahead to pursue the matter at the High Court.

