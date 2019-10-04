Minister launches Malawi Post Buses: Financed with K700m loan from FDH Bank

Minister of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology, Mark Botomani on Friday launched Malawi Postal Corporation’s (MPC) seven buses in Lilongwe at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) which have been financed with a K700 million loan from FDH Bank.

Botomani said the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) due to the effect of E-commerce requires an effective and efficient courier system to meet the rising demand in courier services.

Speaking during the launch of buses, Bottomani emphasized on the need to develop the post courier industry in the country.

He said the number of people sending letters is dwindling against the number of people sending parcels on the international as well as national scale.

Botomani said in the age of Information Communication Technology, the postal sector remains an enabler of inclusive development and an essential component of the global economy.

“Development of the postal sector features highly in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (III) which domesticates the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

He said unveiling of the Malawi Posts Corporation’s fleet of coaches called Post Buses, brings a new and exciting dimension of business for the public postal operator (MPC).

Bottoman commended MPC for contributing to government’s efforts of social economic development agenda by easing small and medium enterprises’ logistical challenges to ensure individual as well as national economic growth.

“Government is certain that through the Post Bus, Malawians will experience affordable, comfortable and speedy logistical services by a trusted public service provider,” Bottoman said.

“Today’s life is defined by speed and broad connectivity among global, continental as well as national citizens. In addition, the expansion of technology as well as the settling in of the internet has resulted in the courier business growth,” he said.

MPC Board Chairperson, Reverend Masauko Mbolembole said the introduction of the corporation’s buses will not only help grow the institution’s business through improved quality mail and courier services between the high traffic hubs of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

He said the buses will enhance MPC product diversification through the introduction of passenger service and same day courier service between the three cities.

“MPC Post Bus is a timely and relevant innovation for a developing country like ours which needs steady logistical provisions to necessitate speed and efficiency in business transactions,” he said.

Mbolembole called on the public to support the Malawi Postal Corporation as it has proven to be a true friend by serving throughout the years.

“As Malawians, we should be proud of and willing to support the Post Bus as our own. That is why our Moto is Yanga, Yanu and Yathu,” he said.

