Minister Lowe advocates for public awareness as AGCOM wants more Malawians to access the $95 Million grant

Agriculture Commercialisation (AGCOM) has increased its pace by ensuring that more people access the $95 Million matching grants.

AGCOM National Coordinator Dr Teddie Nakhumwa was in Machinga where he was briefing the District committee on the need for more bankable business proposals.

Nakhumwa said Agcom has devised plans to ensure speedy processing of the grants.

He said the project has engaged private consultants to write proposals.

“They are spread across the country meeting farmers the idea is expedite the process and on top of that we are also using radios and TVs in sensitizing the general public,” he said.

Nankhumwa said AGCOM is committed of ensuring that targeted number of organisations reaches 250 by next year.

Speaking during the interface Minister of Agriculture Lobin Lowe challenged Agcom to do more awareness campaigns so that more people access the funds.

“We are only two years into the project and its my appeal that people should be made aware of this money,” he said.

Lowe said he is expecting that more farmers will access the facilities so that World Bank do not take their money back.

After the interface , Lowe and the District officials toured Machinga Secondary Cooperative Centre.

Nsanama is located in the area of Traditional Authority Nsanama in Ntaja Machinga dostrict.

The Cooperative has 520 members which consists of 280 men and 240 women. The Cooperative consists of six primary Cooperative which include Kamwaza, Mikoko, Naming’azi, Nkhande and Zumulu.

The Cooperative received K135, 490, 000 and Nsanama contributed K28 Million.

In his speech, Paramount Chief Kawinga asked the Minister of Agriculture to help the Cooperative have its power reconnected having been disconnected.

AGCOM project for Malawi was established to increase commercialization of agriculture value chain products selected under the Project and to provide immediate and effective response to an eligible crisis or emergency.

