Minister Mbilizi commends FGRF for supporting hunger-stricken families in Mangochi

The Minister of Agriculture, Roza Mbilizi, has commended the Faizani Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) for donating various relief items, including 1,500 bags of flour to vulnerable households in Mangochi District.

Mbilizi said many Malawians are currently facing severe food shortages, with some families going days without proper meals and the timely intervention by FGRF will go a long way in easing the hunger crisis affecting communities.

“The hunger situation is dire. Many households did not harvest adequately, and this donation demonstrates a strong commitment to supporting those in need,” said Mbilizi.

Speaking during the donation, FGRF representative Ibrahim Omar Mataya said the outreach initiative responds to a call by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to support affected families and ensure no one is left to suffer due to hunger.

He added that the 1,500 bags of flour, valued at approximately K20 million, mark the beginning of several planned interventions.

Mataya further revealed that the foundation plans to reach between 15,000 and 20,000 people over the next six months.

“We know that the country does not have enough food or maize, so we are providing immediate relief to ensure families are supported during this difficult time,” Mataya said.

According to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC), about four million people are currently facing food insecurity and recently, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika declared Malawi a state of disaster due to the worsening hunger situation affecting millions across the country.

