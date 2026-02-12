Minister Mhango Commissions $22 Million Lilongwe Bridge, Calls for Collective Care

Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango on Thursday officially commissioned the newly constructed $22 million Lilongwe Bridge, urging Malawians to fully own and protect the landmark infrastructure.

In his speech, Minister Mhango assured the Government of Japan that Malawi will maintain the bridge while warning against any acts of vandalism. “This bridge is a critical infrastructure that will reduce transport costs and boost economic activity,” he said, emphasizing that transport is a catalyst for growth and a key factor in lowering production costs.

The project, funded through a grant from the Government of Japan, has delivered a new five-lane bridge across the Lilongwe River. Mhango noted that the bridge’s construction marks a significant milestone for Lilongwe and the country. “From today, the Government of Malawi takes full responsibility for maintaining this infrastructure. Its completion represents another step forward in our nation’s development,” he said.

The Minister explained that the main goal of the project was to reconstruct and widen this vital section of the M001 road in Lilongwe. “This will improve road conditions, reduce travel time in this highly congested area, lower road accidents, and cut overall transport costs,” he added.

Mhango highlighted the strategic importance of the M001 road, which runs from Songwe at the Tanzanian border, through Malawi’s main cities—Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and Blantyre—before ending at Marka on the Mozambique border. “The M001 is the backbone of Malawi’s road network, linking most major roads and forming part of the North-South and Nacala corridors,” he said.

Lilongwe City Council Mayor, Councillor Peter Banda, also addressed residents, urging them to protect the bridge. He warned that heavy penalties will be imposed on anyone found vending on the bridge, regardless of political affiliation. “Caring for this bridge is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to Malawi Yasu Chinaito praised the project, noting that the bridge has eased traffic congestion in Lilongwe and reduced accidents and delays. “Today’s ceremony marks an important milestone for the country’s economic activity,” he said, commending the Government of Malawi and all stakeholders for successfully completing the bridge.

The $22 million bridge is expected to significantly improve transport efficiency and serve as a lasting symbol of Malawi-Japan cooperation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :