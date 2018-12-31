Minister Mhango opens Manoro Bridge: ‘DPP will continue to deliver on its promises’

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango has said government will continue fulfilling its promises to the people of Malawi.

Mhango made the remarks when he officially launched Manoro Bridge in the area of Inkosi Munyanjagha Botha, of Senior Chief Mpherembe, in Mzimba West.

He said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has built the bridge at Manoro as one way of fulfilling the party’s manifesto, in transformation of rural areas.

“We are here today, in Mzimba, to officially open Manoro Bridge. This is an assurance that DPP is a party that fulfills its promises,” Mhango said.

He said the bridge is one of the 97 bridges government is constructing across the country, to the tune of K3.9 billion.

Speaking on behalf of the people in Manoro, Senior Chief Mpherembe hailed government for the bridge which he said will facilitate access to social services in the area.

He said people in the area suffered transportation problems for three years as a result of a flooded river which washed away the previous bridge.

“For three years, people of Manoro have faced problems to access basic services and transport their commodities to the market because there was no bridge to connect them.

“Students reached the point of hiring boats to access education. Expectant women could deliver in their homes as crossing the river became cumbersome,” said Senior Chief Mpherembe.

