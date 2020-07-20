Minister Mia ensures airport services on for Malawi to receive Covid-19 materials

Minister of Transport Mohammed Sidik Mia has ensured that there are all systems in place for key workers at the airports are working with support of the military to ensure the country allows cargo planes including those meant to bring in Covid-19 materials such as testing kits.

There has been an industrial action by the airport staff workers as a way of forcing the government to address their concerns raised in a petition presented some months ago before the new administration took office.

But Mia has moved in to ensure the military and key staff at the airport are working this week to receive Covid-19 personal protective materials and testing kits.

“While we are looking at the grievances which the previous regime failed to address, we need to ensure that the airports functions normally for purposes of receiving Covid-19 materials,” said Mia.

The staff members are among other things demanding promotions, risk allowances, revision of duty allowances among others.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has said her ministry has imported 10 000 tests kits as one way of strengthening vigorous response to Covid – 19.

“We have 10000 test kists coming from Ethiopia from African Union arriving tis week and 25 000 test kits arriving most likely on 21st July from Europe,” said Chiponda.

The virus pandemic is gaining momentum in the country with a surge in infection and rising death rate.

