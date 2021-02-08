Minister Msukwa delighted with Malawians ‘passion’ in tree planting as Mzuni alumni plants trees in Lilongwe 

Minister of Lands, Kezzie Msukwa, said he is delighted with what he described as “passion” by some Malawians to contribute to the national target of planting 60 million trees within the 2020/2021 season.

He said the gesture speaks to the aspirations of the Tonse Alliance led administration on good and sound environmental management.

Msukwa spoke Saturday in the Capital, Lilongwe, when members of the Mzuzu University Land Management Alumni Association planted trees in Area 13 Recreation Park along Lilongwe river, kick-starting their initiative to plant 4000 fruit trees in areas designated for tree belts within the capital.

The minister expressed hope that the association will look after the trees till they grow and that several other Malawians, especially the youths, would emulate the gesture.

“I am, therefore, delighted that you have chosen to plant trees along roads and stream reserves. This, apart from conserving the environment, will help to control flooding especially in case of rivers. It will also help curb encroachment in protected public lands, an area my ministry is grappling with,” said Msukwa.

He added: “In the city of Lilongwe, there is an increased demand for wood for both construction and energy purposes. Trees are, therefore, being wantonly cut down, thus putting pressure on the already depleted biomass stocks. As citizens, we have the responsibility to make things right”.

In his remarks, Chairperson of tree planting organizing committee, Charles Bakolo, concurred with Msukwa, saying the association indeed wants to complement President Chakwera’s call for people to join hands in tree planting across the country.

He said the theme for their tree planting is: “Plant a tree, conserve the environment and beautify the city”.

“We will plant the trees and grow them through the support from Lilongwe City Council,” said Bakolo, who works as National Coordinator for Malawi Creation Care Network.

Mzuzu University Land Management Alumni Association is a grouping of about 400 former students of Mzuzu University who pursued a Bachelor of Science Degree in Land Management (Land Surveying, Estates Management and Physical Planning) which complements government’s efforts in making sure that issues of land management in the country are up to standard.

