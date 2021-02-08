Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers in Likoma supported with goats

Expectant and breastfeeding mothers in Likoma have commended Invest in Early Years Project for supporting them with goats as one way of improving their nutritional status.

Speaking during the distribution of 184 goats on Friday, Hazel Ng’ombe, a beneficiary, said the goats will supplement six food groups.

She said: “I am pleased to receive two goats because when they multiply they will give us milk as well as meat.

“We mostly consume fish and this sometimes affects the growth of our under-five children and pregnant mothers.”

Another beneficiary, Mercy Nkhoma, said the goats will also enable her to get money through sales to buy other food supplements for her children.

On his part, Likoma District acting director of planning and development Grant Kumwenda said the district was expecting to get 330 goats to be distributed to 150 beneficiaries.

“This distribution is the first phase and we are waiting for the supplier tobring the remainder,” he said.

Besides pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with under-five children, the project is targeting adolescent girls aged between nine and 19 in Likoma and Chizumulu islands.

Likoma District principal nutrition, HIV and Aids officer Adamson Chunda said goat meat and milk are vital for pregnant mothers and children under the age of five.

He said stunting in the district is at 26.6 percent, against the national rate of 35 percent.

The five-year Invest in Early Years Project is being funded by World Bank and implemented by Government of Malawi through Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!