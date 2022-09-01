Minister Mtambo appoints September 5, 2022, as Peace and Unity Act implementation rollout date

Minister of National Unity Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo has appointed 5th September, 2022, as the rollout date for the implementation of the Peace and Unity Act (2022).

Mtambo made the announcement during the agreement signing ceremony for the amicable conflict resolution at Lusa Estate 69 on Tuesday.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera assented to the Peace and Unity Act (2022) in May 2022 after it was enacted by Parliament early this year.

Mtambo said the Peace and Unity Act marks a unique milestone in as far as issues of peace and unity in Malawi are concerned.

“Among others, the law provides for the establishment of the Malawi Peace and Unity Commission and the District Peace and Unity Committees, which, in collaboration with other relevant government and civil society organizations, will constitute the national peace architecture in Malawi,” he said.

Mtambo disclosed that his ministry is country working towards establishment of these structures so that they are in effect by December 2022.

He added that within the next few weeks, his ministry will float a call for the nomination of names for appointment as commissioners by President Chakwera.

Mtambo thanked United Development Programme (UNDP) for support already rendered and the support earmarked for the establishment of the Malawi Peace and Unity Commission as well as the District Peace and Unity Committees.

