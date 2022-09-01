Kyungu calls for cultural festival support

Paramount Chief Kyungu, together with all chiefs from Karonga and Chitipa districts, has called on people to support and take part in the first ever cultural heritage festival for the people of the two districts slated for 28th to 29th October, 2022.

Kyungu made the call at Karonga Museum during a Chiefs Council Meeting that brought together all the chiefs from the two districts. At the meeting, the chiefs agreed that the festival should take place at Mbande Hill in Karonga, which is said to be a sacred place for both districts.

The Paramount Chief said he expects the festival to unify the people of Karonga and Chitipa districts, known for a wide variety of languages cultural groups.

“This is the first time that we will have a cultural heritage festival for the two districts. This is our time to showcase to the world our cultural norms and beliefs.

“What we need now is support from all well-wishers locally and from those leaving in Diaspora to assist us financially and materially prior to the event,” remarked Chief Kyungu.

Ntemi wa Batemi Kyungu further gave an assurance that all the finances channelled to this cause will be accounted for.

Chairperson for Karonga-Chitipa Cultural Heritage, John Mwanavuri Kabwilo, said the festival will also help to restore some cultural practices and instil them in the youth.

“You see culture is being lost little by little and most of our young people don’t know much of our norms. So, we decided to join our fellows so that we should be having an annual cultural festival as part of restoration of our culture,” explained Kabwilo.

Kabwilo also observed that apart from restoring culture, the event will boost the economy of the two districts.

“Where such an event is happening, different people will come from all walks. So most people of Karonga and Chitipa will have an opportunity to boost their businesses especially in accommodation and food,” said Kabwilo.

On his part, Senior Chief Wenya thanked sons and daughters of Karonga and Chitipa for the initiative saying it will bring unity among people of the two districts.

Karonga-Chitipa Cultural Heritage was launched in 2019 by Paramount Chief Kyungu and his chiefs and it has been involved in a number of development projects in both districts in the sectors of education and health.

The theme for this year’s festival is Promoting Unity, Respect for the Elderly and Ending Gender Based Violence.

Other annual cultural festivals in the country include Umthetho, Mulhakho wa Alhomwe and Kulamba.

