Lilongwe Grand Business Park to enhance economic growth–Katsonga

Minister of Trade and Industry Mark Katsonga Phiri has commended construction of Chinese Grand Park, saying the park will bring lots of social economic benefits to Malawi economy.

The construction of the Chinese part is in line with the vision of President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera who has encouraged bankable investments.

Phiri said he was impressed and satisfied with the progress made so far on the construction of the business park.

Speaking to journalists soon after touring the construction site in area 46, Lilongwe, Katsonga said the construction of 180 shops, which he said have already been completed, has significant impact on the Malawi economy and this will create a conducive market environment.

“The project is on track and despite difficulties they had when they started construction, they are trying their best to finish it on time, these people are moving the whole Lilongwe to one place,” he said.

Once completed, the business park will have a high-class office building, shopping mall and villas with supporting facilities such as a five star hotel and a conference Centre.

It is also expected that the business park will use solar power to ensure business continuity in case of power outages.

Katsonga said this business park will give people dealing in commercial activities convenience as they will find everything under one roof.

This includes building materials, decoration materials, furniture, boutiques, electrical appliances, banking facilities among others,” he said.

He said the good news is that the owners have reserved additional land for the manufacturing industry.

“This is another good news because manufacturing will be happening just here as well which will again create jobs,” he added.

Speaking in an interview, Sherry Wang, who is Assistant Executive President commended the Minister for visiting the park.

Wang said the Company invited the Minister so that he can have a clear understanding on the company activities and the progress.

She said the whole investment, which is estimated to cost $300 million, will directly create 10,000 jobs and 15000 indirect jobs for local people and that the company has applied for additional land for the extension of the investments.

Meanwhile, the owners of the project, China Lilongwe Grand Holding Corporation Limited Company, have assured the government that they will ensure the facility is of high quality and that workers at the company receive nice treatment and packages.

So far, the office building, shops have been built. In the next phase, a five star hotel, shopping mall and complex , residential apartments, and other facilities will be built.

This project was delayed by two years due to Covid 19 pandemic which hit the country.

