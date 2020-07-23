Minister Mtambo asks Malawians to be vigilant in holding Tonse Alliance govt accountable

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, has asked Malawians to remain vigilant and active in holding the recently unveiled Tonse Alliance led-government accountable and transparent in all its dealings.

Mtambo observed that the previous regimes had capitalized on the passiveness of the citizens to plunder public resources and introduce unpopular decisions and policies.

The minister made the remarks when he addressed journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday.

The presser was called to update the nation on the status of his personal assistant Lyson Sibande – a former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet whose appointment had raised eyebrows.

Certain quarters, including in Mtambo’s political movement, Citizens For Transformation (CFT), demanded that Sibande should be fired because of his previous comments on Facebook about President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Saulos Klaus Chilima.

Mtambo said he had been following what people have been writing about his PA. He said even before Sibande had made a decision to resign, he (Mtambo) was already contemplating to address people’s concerns.

“I am a listening leader. And I would like to urge Malawians to continue holding us accountable. The Tonse Alliance government is there to serve all Malawians and that’s why we listen when people talk,” he said.

But Mtambo stated that he will continue engaging Sibande in other areas because “I still have trust in him”.

Meanwhile, Sibande has resigned from his position, citing the public uproar his appointment has caused.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!