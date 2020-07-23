Minister Mtambo asks Malawians to be vigilant in holding Tonse Alliance govt accountable
The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, has asked Malawians to remain vigilant and active in holding the recently unveiled Tonse Alliance led-government accountable and transparent in all its dealings.
Mtambo observed that the previous regimes had capitalized on the passiveness of the citizens to plunder public resources and introduce unpopular decisions and policies.
The minister made the remarks when he addressed journalists in Lilongwe on Thursday.
The presser was called to update the nation on the status of his personal assistant Lyson Sibande – a former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet whose appointment had raised eyebrows.
Certain quarters, including in Mtambo’s political movement, Citizens For Transformation (CFT), demanded that Sibande should be fired because of his previous comments on Facebook about President Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice Saulos Klaus Chilima.
Mtambo said he had been following what people have been writing about his PA. He said even before Sibande had made a decision to resign, he (Mtambo) was already contemplating to address people’s concerns.
“I am a listening leader. And I would like to urge Malawians to continue holding us accountable. The Tonse Alliance government is there to serve all Malawians and that’s why we listen when people talk,” he said.
But Mtambo stated that he will continue engaging Sibande in other areas because “I still have trust in him”.
Meanwhile, Sibande has resigned from his position, citing the public uproar his appointment has caused.
To be vigilant. I will only trust you if you accept responsibility for the damage and murder that took place during you led violent demonstrations. First you need to visit all people whose property was damaged. You need to visit that police woman who was undressed by your Nsundwe hired thuigs, you need to visit imedi wife and visit all those injured and whose businesses were looted by your Nsundwe thugs. Recall the houses of police officers that were torched and goods looted. I hate you Ntambo, If I had a gun I would shoot you because Imedi was my… Read more »
Those who lost their businesses can sue the government for compensation. If I recall, total damage costs K62bn. It can come up to about K45bn for the cost of damages to private property. Now I know why Msiska declined the cabinet post because he will be on high demand for defending such many cases.