Minister Mtambo says draft Malawi Peace and Unity Commission Bill ready

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, has disclosed that his ministry has finalized drafting a bill that will facilitate the establishment of the long-awaited Malawi Peace and Unity Commission.

Mtambo made the remarks at Mzuzu University on Saturday during a consultation on the development of National Values and Establishment of National Day of Unity and Cultural Heritage.

He said the bill has already been submitted to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) for other processes to take place before tabling it to the National Assembly.

He said once established, the Malawi Peace and Unity Commission will be an independent body entrusted with spearheading the promotion of sustainable peace and unity in the country.

Mtambo further disclosed that the ministry is currently finalizing conceptualization of a Truth and Reconciliation Programme that will ensure that the victims and their families who suffered under government machinery are compensated in one way or the other.

“His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCathy Chakwera has never shied away from expressing his commitment to ensuring that there is a Truth and Reconciliation Programme with regards the atrocities suffered under previous administrations. The President recognises that his vision of prospering together, as emphasized in his SUPER Hi-5 agenda, cannot be achieved if other people are still in anger and pain,” he said.

He said the meeting was, therefore, organized to get views from the academia on the development of national values for Malawi and establishment of the National Day of Unity and Cultural Heritage both of which are aimed at promoting sustainable peace and peaceful coexistence.

Mtambo said the ministry recognizes that achieving sustainable peace needs to start from the grassroots; hence, they have commenced consultations with various stakeholders on plans to mainstream peace studies in the education curriculum.

“Mzuni, being probably the only university with a full department on Peace and Conflict Studies, would be a crucial stakeholder in this exercise. Be assured, therefore, that we will be visiting this campus again shortly,” he said.

Mzuni Vice Chancellor Professor John Kalenga Saka welcomed the consultation, saying it will provide an opportunity to ordinary citizens to voice out their views on matters of national importance.

