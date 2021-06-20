Salvation for All Ministries donate MK35m worth of blankets in Zomba

Salvation for all Ministries International has donated blankets to over 3, 000 underprivileged people in Zomba District.

The donated blankets were valued at MK35 million.

Founder and leader for Salvation for All Ministries International, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, handed over the blankets at Mkolokosa Primary School ground during a gospel crusade the ministry held in Sub-Traditional Authority Mwembele.

The beneficiaries included the elderly, orphans, widows and other vulnerable people.

In his sermon, Kawinga appealed to Christians and Muslims in the county to collaborate in uplifting the lives of the underprivileged communities irrespective of their diversity in their faith and religion.

“All religious groups, despite differences in faith, must work together for a common purpose, which is to serve humankind in the kingdom of God,” he said.

Kawinga also urged all ‘servants of God’ to preach the message of salvation and help those in need to show the love of God.

“Apart from preaching the word of God, religious groups must also reach out to people to meet their physical needs. As a ministry of God ourselves, we reach out to people in soul, spirit and physical aspects. That is the reason we have donated blankets to over 3, 000 people so that they can be protected from ailments that come as a result of cold weather,” he said.

He promised that his ministry will also be reaching out to 500 more people with various gifts in Traditional Authority Kumtumanje.

Kawinaga also gave money to each chief in the area to buy either the Bible or the Quran so that they lead their subjects according to the will of God.

Sub-Traditional Authority Mwembele thanked Apostle Kawinga and Salvation for All Ministries for the donation.

“Most of the people you are seeing here use political party cloths as their blankets at night. So, your gifts have come at the right time,” said Mwembele.

The chief said he was amazed that, for the first time in the history of the area, a Christian Church came to donate to people there.

“You have proved that Christians and Muslims are all one people and that we need to be there for one another in all the times,” he said.

One of the Presidential Advisors on Religious Affairs, Sheikh Hahim Abasi, applauded Kawinga for his timely assistance to the people of Zomba.

“So many people have no blankets and what you have done the past two weeks here in Zomba, must be commended. We hope that other Christian groups will follow suit. As faith groups, your role is to complement government efforts in uplifting the lives of the citizens. We thank you for helping the needy,” Abasi said.

Last week, Salvation for All Ministries International, which has a headquarters at Bunda Turnoff Roundabout in Lilongwe, also reached out to over 1, 500 people with blankets in Sub-Traditional Authority Chimbalanga.

