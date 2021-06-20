Umodzi Park’s ladies golf tournament excites Lilongwe City Mayor

Lilongwe City Mayor, Juliana Kaduya, has commended Umodzi Park for showing interest in sponsoring ladies’ golf tournament saying it shows how much the hotel values women sporting activities in the country.

Kaduya made the remarks on Saturday at Lilongwe Golf Club where women golfers from various professions gathered to interact and play the sport.

“Golf games require a lot of things including finances and no company can do it alone. There is a need to join hands in supporting the discipline. When golf is fully supported, we will be able to see many women expressing interest to be part of it. Umodzi Park has just set the ball rolling today,” said Kaduya.

She then appealed to individuals and the corporate world to emulate what Umodzi Park had done in encouraging women to join the discipline that is believed to be a men’s affair.

According to her, having women golf tournaments regularly can also help in providing a platform for women to share life experiences, business ideas and enhance fruitful life connections.

Umodzi Park sales and marketing manager, Matamando Chagunda, said seeing women from different professions coming together to interact is something that needs to be cherished saying it is the best place for women to connect businesswise.

Chagunda said apart from corporate social responsibility they also used the platform to showcase the special products that the hotel has including a VIP Club, loyalty and rewards programs for customers, among others.

On Saturday, women who played well got various Umodzi Park vouchers. Others will spend a weekend at the hotel, while others got vouchers for dinner and lunch.

One of the participants, Vera Kamtukule – who is also deputy labour minister – said it was evident and exciting that women were now able to rubbish the stereotypes that golf is for men.

During the tournament, Jocheded Mpanga outshone her fellow women golfers in A Division while Maria Lee Cho emerged the overall winner in the B division.

