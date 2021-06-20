South Africa govt dismisses newspaper propaganda against Bushiri: ‘He can’t risk to come to SA’

The South African government has come out strongly in rubbishing allegations published in City Press newspaper that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been, now and again, visiting the rainbow nation after he and his wife left in November 2020.

In their story, published on Sunday, City Press—using unidentified informant—alleges that Bushiri has been travelling to South Africa regularly since he left the rainbow nation last year.

However, in a statement, the South Africa State Security Agency (SSA)—the top most intelligence agency of the country, has rubbished the newspaper allegations, saying Bushiri would never risk an arrest by carelessly coming to South Africa.

Said SSA: “The Hawks are keeping a sharp eye on him, and he is busy fighting an extradition process, so the chances that he would take such a big risk by sneaking into the country are very low at the moment.”

SSA added that their team went to interview the informant and when they came back, it was clear that the informant was more about money than credible intelligence.

In his response, Bushiri said he knows the people behind the stories and he knows their entire syndicate.

“I am also aware of those crooked and corrupt police officers that you work with. I denied giving you money and you promised to make my life a living hell. You arrested me and tarnished my name. You are still doing it now and you know – your days are numbered. My silence does not in any way indicate ignorance.

“It is very unfortunate that you have decided to call me guilty even before I have been given the legal opportunity to prove my innocence. This is why you keep pushing your media propaganda forward. But your presumptions will always prove to be what they are- presumptions and baseless in nature.

“I have safely kept away all the evidence against your corrupt journalists and police officers which I will present in court. I will expose you trust me on that one.

“You can misrepresent facts on social media and make it appear as though you are at an advantage with your propaganda, but trust me, the law in Malawi does not use media. They use evidence and facts!” Bushiri said.

He has since assured them that he will see them soon on the other side of the law.

