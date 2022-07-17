Minister Mtambo urges religious leaders to use pulpits to propagate peace and unity

Minister of National Unity Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo on Saturday made an impassioned appeal to religious leaders and faith based organisations to take advantage of the pulpits and the influence they wield in the society to propagate peace and unity.

Mtambo also asked them to complement government efforts in promoting values and beliefs that enhance development by upholding peace and unity.

He made the appeal on the Malawi For Jesus Crusade, which Zimbabwean founder and leader of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, Prophet Walter Magaya, jointly held with Prophet Patson Gondwe of Good News Ministries.

“Most importantly, I wish to appeal to all religious groupings, faith leaders, and faith based organisations in Malawi to rally behind President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration in promoting peace and unity, mindset change interventions, fight against corruption, public sector reforms, Agenda 2063, fight against Covid-19, and fight against the current global economic challenges, which have also hit Malawi,” he said.

Mtambo’s appeal comes amid rising concerns from various quarters regarding hate statements, and discrimination on the basis of religion and ethnic backgrounds in Malawi.

The minister emphasized that a nation whose leaders fear God is blessed and prospers. He cited the existence of various religious groupings and faith-based organisations as evidence that Malawi is a God-fearing nation and that this should be the foundation and cornerstone for civic education, building peace, unity, dialogue and coexistence.

While at the crusade, Mtambo heartily interacted with Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo, Mama Cecilia Kadzamira and DPP National Governing Council member Ken Msonda.

A few days ago, the minister was Guest of Honour at an event World Vision, a Christian-based organization, launched the “Empowered World View Model” that supports government’s efforts in promoting mindset change.

Mindset change is a crucial enabler in achieving the development agenda 2063. And the Ministry of National Unity has been mandated to advance this enabler.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!