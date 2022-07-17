Minister Mkaka under ACB probe over Mercedes Benz allegedly on Sattar list

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched an investigation into the circumstances that led the Minister of Natural Resources Eisenhower Mkaka owning a Mercedes Benz believed to have been shipped into Malawi by a United Kingdom (UK)-based corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar.

According to Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) documents Nyasa Times has accessed, the vehicle was shipped into Malawi in August 2020, with Mkaka – who is also the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Secretary General (SG) – being the importer while Dhada Motors is the exporter.

The minister paid K30, 178, 170 for the prestigious vehicle, according to the documents in our possession.

The Merc came into the country through the Mchinji Border and an MRA officer at Mchinji Customs Office, Bashir Ngulinga, examined it at 1:56pm on 21 August 2020.

Since the vehicle landed in Malawi, there have been speculations over how Mkaka acquired the luxurious automobile.

This has prompted to launch a probe into the matter. ACB Director General Martha Chizuma told Nyasa Times in a brief interview on Sunday evening that the flamboyant minister is indeed under the Bureau’s radar over the said vehicle.

Mkaka did not pick our calls let alone attending to our questionnaire sent through to his WhatsApp registered phone numbers.

