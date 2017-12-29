Minister Muluzi pledges delivery of health services in rural areas: Visits  site for new Thyolo medical centre

December 29, 2017 Daniel Kasondo- Mana Be the first to comment

Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi said on Thursday that government is committed to promote the health of Malawians by ensuring that people in rural areas have access to health services within their reach.

Atupele Muluzi welcomed by chiefs in Thyolo led by powerful Ngolongoliwa

Dr Arnold Jumbe: New facility will serve over 24, 000 people

Muluzi said this at Mthike Village, Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo when he visited a site that has been identified for construction of a new health centre.

“People from this area and beyond will be assisted within reach, that’s what we want as government,” Muluzi said.

The health minister then assured people that the processes of constructing the new health centre is under way and that identification of a contractor would be done early January in 2018.

In an interview, Thyolo District Acting Director for Health and Social Services, Arnold Jumbe, said the new health centre would greatly help people in the area as they used to walk long distances to Chisoka and Chimaliro, which are five and seven kilometres way respectively.

Jumble said the new facility will serve over 24, 000 people from Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa.

The identified site was only used by Thyolo District Hospital for under-five outreach clinic services.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar

More From Nyasatimes