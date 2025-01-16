Minister Mumba Shuts Down CP Feeds Over Unsafe and Inhumane Working Conditions

In a bold and scathing intervention, Minister of Labour Vitumbiko Mumba has ordered the immediate closure of CP Feeds Company, a Lilongwe-based manufacturer of animal feed, citing gross violations of labor laws and dangerous working conditions.

Mumba, visibly furious during a visit to the factory, lambasted the company’s management for putting workers’ lives at risk. He observed employees working barefoot, without safety boots or protective masks, exposing them to hazardous environments that threaten their health.

“This is an outright manipulation of labor laws and a complete disregard for human dignity,” Mumba declared. “The conditions here are appalling. Workers’ health and safety are non-negotiable, and this company has failed at the most basic level. We cannot afford to give them time to rectify this; the operations must stop immediately.”

The Minister condemned the company for having only one toilet for female employees, describing the situation as not just unhygienic but a clear health hazard. “This level of negligence is disgraceful. It’s sad that such an establishment can operate with such blatant disregard for its workers,” he said.

Mumba further alleged the exploitation of expatriate labor, revealing reports of Indian nationals working as security guards and performing other jobs that could easily be done by Malawians. He ordered the company to submit a complete list of all expatriates, warning against the illegal displacement of local workers.

Citing President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s commitment to improving labor standards, Mumba emphasized that such blatant abuses would no longer be tolerated. “This government stands for the welfare and dignity of its people. We will not allow this kind of rot to continue.”

Faced with the minister’s fiery reprimand, company representatives pledged to address the violations and meet all safety and health requirements. However, Mumba made it clear that operations would only resume once compliance is demonstrated.

The closure of CP Feeds sends a clear message to businesses nationwide: exploitation and disregard for worker welfare will be met with zero tolerance.

